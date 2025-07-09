403
Trump, Netanyahu Hold Second Meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump convened for the second time this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as attempts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza continued.
Their discussions took place in the Oval Office on Tuesday and lasted over an hour behind closed doors, following a longer dinner meeting at the White House on Monday.
This marked Netanyahu’s third visit to the United States since Trump began his second presidential term in January.
After the meeting, Netanyahu’s official X account shared a concise update, stating the prime minister “concluded his second meeting” with President Trump.
Prior to their talks, a Qatari delegation arrived at the White House and engaged in extended discussions with senior officials, according to a report from a news outlet, which cited an individual familiar with the negotiations.
The White House did not immediately release any statement regarding the meeting. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu held a meeting with Vice President JD Vance and visited Capitol Hill.
Following a conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson, he told reporters that Israel must still “finish the job” in Gaza by securing the release of hostages and dismantling Hamas' military and administrative operations.
Netanyahu indicated that he might address further topics with President Trump during the remainder of his visit.
