Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump, Netanyahu Hold Second Meeting

Trump, Netanyahu Hold Second Meeting


2025-07-09 04:29:48
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump convened for the second time this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as attempts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza continued.

Their discussions took place in the Oval Office on Tuesday and lasted over an hour behind closed doors, following a longer dinner meeting at the White House on Monday.

This marked Netanyahu’s third visit to the United States since Trump began his second presidential term in January.

After the meeting, Netanyahu’s official X account shared a concise update, stating the prime minister “concluded his second meeting” with President Trump.

Prior to their talks, a Qatari delegation arrived at the White House and engaged in extended discussions with senior officials, according to a report from a news outlet, which cited an individual familiar with the negotiations.

The White House did not immediately release any statement regarding the meeting. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu held a meeting with Vice President JD Vance and visited Capitol Hill.

Following a conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson, he told reporters that Israel must still “finish the job” in Gaza by securing the release of hostages and dismantling Hamas' military and administrative operations.

Netanyahu indicated that he might address further topics with President Trump during the remainder of his visit.

MENAFN09072025000045017167ID1109777722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search