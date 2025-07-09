403
No additional Epstein documents to be published
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Sunday that it will not release any additional documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case, stating that its investigation has concluded and no "client list" exists.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier, was arrested in 2019 on charges of trafficking minors but died in jail under what was officially ruled a suicide before he could stand trial. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later convicted for her role in the abuse and is now serving a 20-year sentence.
Despite the official narrative, Epstein’s death has long been met with public suspicion. Many believe he trafficked minors to powerful individuals, and that a list of clients should be publicly disclosed.
Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi previously claimed the Trump administration would release all case files. In a February interview, she said a client list was “on her desk,” and accused earlier administrations of suppressing key evidence.
However, the DOJ’s newly released memo—produced in conjunction with the FBI—states that a thorough review uncovered no such list and no credible evidence of blackmail. It further concluded there is no justification to investigate any uncharged individuals.
As part of the release, over 10 hours of surveillance footage from the Special Housing Unit where Epstein was held was made public. The video reportedly shows no one accessing the area near his cell on the night of his death, though it only includes partial views of a stairwell, not the cell itself.
The Biden administration defended the DOJ’s actions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said unreleased materials contain child pornography and cannot legally be made public. She added that the Trump administration remains committed to transparency.
The memo has sparked backlash, especially from conservative commentators. Liz Wheeler called for Pam Bondi to be fired, while Alex Jones mocked the DOJ's findings, implying a cover-up. Elon Musk joined in, sharing a meme highlighting that no high-profile individuals have been arrested in connection to the case.
Epstein had known ties to several prominent figures, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, and billionaire Les Wexner. Although some associations have been documented, none of these individuals have been formally charged with any crimes related to the case.
