Dubai Gold Shopping Guide: 15 Tips For Buying Jewellery, Diamonds, And Gems

Dubai has long earned its reputation as a global hub for gold jewellery. Known as the "City of Gold," it attracts not only residents but also tourists from around the world who come to purchase exquisite ornaments for weddings, as gifts, or for their collections.

Despite high global gold prices, jewellers in Dubai say that shoppers can still make smart, cost-effective purchases by following a few strategic tips. These guidelines not only help buyers save money but also ensure they invest in certified diamonds and genuine gold pieces.

Recommended For You

According to recent data, gold jewellery demand in the UAE declined by 7.9 tonnes in the first quarter of 2025 - an 18 per cent year-on-year drop -largely driven by record-high gold prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade war concerns.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As of Sunday, 24K gold was trading at Dh402.25 per gram, while 22K gold stood at Dh372.25 per gram.

To help consumers navigate this high-price environment, Dubai jewellers have shared 15 practical tips that could lead to significant savings :

Time your purchase – Shop during major sale events like Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises, Eid, or Valentine's DayCompare prices across stores – Visit multiple jewellers to compare prices, craftsmanship, and collections.Request a price breakdown – Always ask for the gold rate, making charges, and VAT to be quoted separately.

Check daily gold rates – Gold prices fluctuate; ensure you know the rate on the day of purchase.Negotiate making charges – Making charges can vary widely between retailers, so don't hesitate to negotiate.

Look for loyalty programmes – Some jewellers offer points or rewards for repeat customers.Explore discounts and cashback offers – Malls and banks often partner with stores to offer exclusive deals.

Use credit card offers – Many credit cards offer instant discounts or 0% instalment plans.Check certifications and policies – Ensure all jewellery comes with proper certification and clear return policies.

Verify diamond certification – Diamonds should come with IGI or GIA certificates.Ask about after-sales services – Look for buyback guarantees, exchange options, and lifetime service warranties.

Inquire about VAT refunds – Tourists may be eligible for VAT refunds on purchases.Discounts on making charges – Many stores offer promotions on the making charge portion of the price.

Look for diamond discounts – Some stores offer flat percentage discounts on diamond jewellery.Take advantage of bundle offers – Consider sets or combos that come with free gifts.

By following these tips, shoppers can make informed decisions, get the best value, and enjoy a seamless jewellery-buying experience in Dubai.