Khadlaj Perfumes Unveils Nafais Sharq And Shiyaaka Shadow At Exclusive Dubai Event

Khadlaj Perfumes hosted an exclusive global launch event in Dubai to unveil two of its latest fragrance creations - Nafais Sharq and special edition Shiyaaka Shadow. The event, held at The Floc, brought together regional and international perfumers, fragrance reviewers, and influencers for a curated sensorial experience.

The launch also coincided with the brand's announcement as the Platinum Sponsor of Beautyworld Middle East 2025, marking Khadlaj's 17th consecutive appearance at the trade fair. Known for creating viral sensations like Hareem Al Sultan Perfume Oil and immersive pavilion experiences, Khadlaj is poised to elevate its presence even further this year.

Guests experienced the unveiling of Nafais Sharq, a refined composition with top notes of Gardenia, Vanilla, and Apricot Tree Blossoms, leading into a heart of White Wood, Pear, and Freesia, and settling into a base of Musk, Amber, and Bourbon Vanilla. The fragrance captivated attendees with its elegant, luminous aura. Meanwhile, Special Edition Shiyaaka Shadow made a bold entrance, opening with Pink Pepper, Grapefruit, and Lavender, transitioning to a heart of Dry Amber, Cedar Wood, and Cashmere Wood, and finishing with base notes of Musk, Patchouli, and Moss. This powerful and mysterious scent was described by attendees as deep, modern, and memorable.

The launch event was more than a product showcase; it was a celebration of personal expression and connection. Each guest had the opportunity to customise their perfume bottles through engraving and charm stations, creating one-of-a-kind keepsakes that symbolised their individuality. The evening's atmosphere, curated to reflect the duality of the two fragrances, merged minimalist elegance with a touch of mystique, setting the perfect tone for a sensorial experience.

Mohamed Iqbal, founder and chairman of Khadlaj Perfumes said:“Fragrance is not just about how you smell - it's how you feel, how you remember, how you connect. With Nafais Sharq and special edition Shiyaaka Shadow, we're telling stories of heritage and modernity, mystery and clarity, shadow and light. This is our gift to the world of perfumery.”

Khadlaj Perfumes continues to craft some of the most iconic fragrances across regions, with a diverse portfolio that includes bestsellers like Hareem Al Sultan Gold, Island, Cream Velvet, Cloud Candy, Caffe Latte, and Musk Pure Musk Blend - each blending tradition and innovation into a sensorial masterpiece. The brand's reach now spans from the Middle East to Europe, Asia, and North America, with loyalists drawn to its premium ingredients, meticulous craftsmanship, and emotional storytelling.

As Khadlaj steps into this new chapter, the launch of Nafais Sharq and Shiyaaka Shadow stands as a tribute to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and its vision to redefine modern perfumery on a global scale.

