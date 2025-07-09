Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second meeting of Trump, Netanyahu in White House

2025-07-09 04:20:07
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for a second time this week on Tuesday to continue discussions aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The private meeting took place in the Oval Office and lasted over an hour, following a longer dinner held at the White House on Monday during Netanyahu’s third visit to the US since Trump’s second term began in January.

After the meeting, Netanyahu’s official social media account posted a brief message stating he had “concluded his second meeting” with President Trump. Ahead of their talks, a delegation from Qatar arrived at the White House and engaged in several hours of discussions with senior officials, according to reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

No official statement was released by the White House immediately after the meeting. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu also met with Vice President JD Vance and visited Capitol Hill. Following a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, he told reporters that Israel still needs to “finish the job” in Gaza, highlighting goals such as freeing hostages and dismantling Hamas’ military and governance structures. Netanyahu indicated he might raise additional issues during his ongoing visit.

