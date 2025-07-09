403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second meeting of Trump, Netanyahu in White House
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for a second time this week on Tuesday to continue discussions aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The private meeting took place in the Oval Office and lasted over an hour, following a longer dinner held at the White House on Monday during Netanyahu’s third visit to the US since Trump’s second term began in January.
After the meeting, Netanyahu’s official social media account posted a brief message stating he had “concluded his second meeting” with President Trump. Ahead of their talks, a delegation from Qatar arrived at the White House and engaged in several hours of discussions with senior officials, according to reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
No official statement was released by the White House immediately after the meeting. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu also met with Vice President JD Vance and visited Capitol Hill. Following a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, he told reporters that Israel still needs to “finish the job” in Gaza, highlighting goals such as freeing hostages and dismantling Hamas’ military and governance structures. Netanyahu indicated he might raise additional issues during his ongoing visit.
After the meeting, Netanyahu’s official social media account posted a brief message stating he had “concluded his second meeting” with President Trump. Ahead of their talks, a delegation from Qatar arrived at the White House and engaged in several hours of discussions with senior officials, according to reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
No official statement was released by the White House immediately after the meeting. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu also met with Vice President JD Vance and visited Capitol Hill. Following a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, he told reporters that Israel still needs to “finish the job” in Gaza, highlighting goals such as freeing hostages and dismantling Hamas’ military and governance structures. Netanyahu indicated he might raise additional issues during his ongoing visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment