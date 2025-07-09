Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Profiles Of Key Players - CSL Vifor, Fresenius Kabi, American Regent, Fresenius Medical Care, Pharmacosmos, Daiichi Sankyo, Zydus Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This market is driven by anemia's global prevalence. Key regions include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with significant growth in applications like chronic kidney disease and cancer treatment.

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Iron Drug Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intravenous iron drugs market is projected to reach between USD 3 billion and USD 5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% to 10% through 2030, reflecting the increasing recognition of iron deficiency as a major global health issue and the growing preference for intravenous iron therapy over oral supplementation in appropriate clinical settings.

The market is driven by the alarming global prevalence of anemia, affecting nearly 2 billion people worldwide - more than low back pain or diabetes, and even exceeding the combined burden of anxiety and depression. This massive health challenge is particularly pronounced among vulnerable populations, with 40% of children aged 6-59 months, 37% of pregnant women, and 30% of women aged 15-49 affected by anemia globally.

Regional Analysis



North America: The United States leads the market with advanced chronic kidney disease management programs, comprehensive dialysis center networks, and widespread adoption of intravenous iron protocols, while Canada focuses on optimizing iron deficiency treatment in various clinical settings.

Europe: Germany, France, and the United Kingdom dominate the European market, driven by well-established nephrology practices, advanced inflammatory bowel disease treatment centers, and robust healthcare infrastructure supporting parenteral iron therapy.

Asia-Pacific: China and India show significant growth potential due to large populations with high anemia prevalence and expanding healthcare infrastructure, while Japan leads in advanced iron deficiency management protocols and specialized treatment approaches. Rest of the World: Brazil and other Latin American countries are expanding access to intravenous iron treatments through healthcare system improvements, while Middle Eastern nations are investing in comprehensive anemia management programs and specialized treatment facilities.

Application Analysis



Chronic Kidney Disease: Expected growth of 7-11%, driven by the high prevalence of iron deficiency in CKD patients and established treatment protocols in dialysis settings. Trends focus on optimizing iron dosing strategies and improving patient outcomes through regular iron monitoring.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Projected growth of 6-10%, linked to the significant iron malabsorption and chronic blood loss associated with IBD. Developments emphasize patient-friendly administration schedules and improved quality of life outcomes.

Cancer: Anticipated growth of 8-12%, reflecting the complex iron deficiency issues in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy and experiencing treatment-related anemia. Advances prioritize rapid iron repletion and symptom improvement. Other Diseases: Expected growth of 5-9%, including various conditions causing iron deficiency such as heavy menstrual bleeding, heart failure, and post-surgical states. Trends emphasize expanding clinical applications and evidence-based treatment protocols.

Type Analysis



Iron Dextran: Expected growth of 4-7%, representing traditional intravenous iron formulations with established safety profiles. Trends focus on optimizing administration protocols and managing rare adverse reactions.

Iron Sucrose: Projected growth of 6-9%, valued for its favorable safety profile and extensive clinical experience in dialysis populations. Advances highlight dosing optimization and treatment protocol standardization.

Ferric Carboxymaltose: Anticipated growth of 8-12%, reflecting its high-dose administration capability and reduced treatment burden. Developments prioritize expanding clinical applications and improving patient convenience. Others: Expected growth of 7-11%, including newer formulations like ferric derisomaltose and iron isomaltoside, offering improved safety profiles and dosing flexibility.

Key Market Players



CSL Vifor maintains a leading position in the intravenous iron market through its comprehensive iron deficiency portfolio and specialized focus on iron metabolism disorders.

Fresenius Kabi provides critical iron sucrose formulations and maintains strong presence in dialysis and hospital markets worldwide.

American Regent offers diverse intravenous iron options with focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance.

Fresenius Medical Care integrates iron therapy with comprehensive dialysis care services, enhancing patient management approaches.

Pharmacosmos specializes in advanced iron formulations with emphasis on safety and efficacy profiles.

Daiichi Sankyo contributes through innovative iron compounds and research in iron metabolism. Zydus Group provides cost-effective iron solutions with focus on emerging market access and manufacturing excellence.

These companies collectively drive market growth through continuous innovation in iron formulation technology and comprehensive patient support programs.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Threat of New Entrants: Moderate, due to significant regulatory requirements for parenteral iron products and established manufacturing standards, though opportunities exist for companies developing novel iron formulations or improved delivery systems.

Threat of Substitutes: Low to moderate, with oral iron supplements representing alternatives, though intravenous formulations offer superior efficacy and patient compliance in appropriate clinical settings.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate, with hospitals and healthcare systems having negotiating power for iron product pricing, while the medical necessity of iron replacement therapy maintains market stability.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to moderate, due to multiple iron compound suppliers and established pharmaceutical manufacturing networks, though specialized formulation requirements may limit supplier options. Competitive Rivalry: High, with multiple pharmaceutical companies competing on safety profiles, dosing convenience, administration flexibility, and pricing across various iron formulations.

Market Opportunities and Challenges



Opportunities



The staggering global burden of anemia, affecting nearly 2 billion people worldwide and representing a health challenge greater than low back pain or diabetes, creates enormous treatment demand. The condition's impact is particularly severe among vulnerable populations, with 40% of children aged 6-59 months, 37% of pregnant women, and 30% of women aged 15-49 years affected by anemia globally. In 2019, anemia caused 50 million years of healthy life lost, underscoring its massive public health impact. Dietary iron deficiency represents the primary cause of anemia in 2021, accounting for 66.2% of total anemia cases and affecting 825 million women and 444 million children worldwide. This massive population of iron-deficient individuals represents a substantial market opportunity for effective intravenous iron therapy.



The growing recognition of iron deficiency without anemia as a clinically significant condition further expands the potential patient population.



Advances in iron formulation technology, including high-dose single-administration products, improve patient convenience and healthcare efficiency.

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and cancer globally creates expanding demand for specialized iron replacement therapy.

Challenges



High costs of intravenous iron formulations compared to oral supplements limit adoption in cost-sensitive healthcare environments.



Safety concerns regarding rare but serious adverse reactions, including anaphylaxis and iron overload, require careful patient monitoring and specialized administration protocols.



Complex dosing calculations and monitoring requirements necessitate specialized healthcare provider training and expertise.



Competition from newer oral iron formulations with improved tolerability may reduce demand for intravenous alternatives in some patient populations.



Regulatory complexity for parenteral iron products requires extensive safety data and manufacturing quality standards. Healthcare infrastructure limitations in some regions restrict access to appropriate intravenous administration facilities and trained personnel.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Intravenous Iron Drug Market in North America (2020-2030)

8.1 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size

8.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Intravenous Iron Drug Market in South America (2020-2030)

9.1 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size

9.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Peru

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Intravenous Iron Drug Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

10.1 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size

10.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southeast Asia

10.5.6 Australia

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Intravenous Iron Drug Market in Europe (2020-2030)

11.1 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size

11.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Russia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Intravenous Iron Drug Market in MEA (2020-2030)

12.1 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size

12.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Egypt

12.5.2 Israel

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

12.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 13 Summary For Global Intravenous Iron Drug Market (2020-2025)

13.1 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size

13.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size by Type

Chapter 14 Global Intravenous Iron Drug Market Forecast (2025-2030)

14.1 Intravenous Iron Drug Market Size Forecast

14.2 Intravenous Iron Drug Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Intravenous Iron Drug Type Forecast

Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

15.1 CSL Vifor

15.2 Fresenius Kabi

15.3 American Regent

15.4 Fresenius Medical Care

15.5 Pharmacosmos

15.6 Daiichi Sankyo

15.7 Zydus Group

