National Cyber Security Agency Wins WSIS 2025 Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Cybersecurity Curriculum Project of the National Cyber Security Agency, has won the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2025 Prize in the category ALC10: Ethical Dimensions of the Information Society.

The award was received on July 7,2025 by Abdulla Al Sayed, Advisor to President of the National Cyber Security Agency, during the official ceremony held in Geneva, Switzerland.

On this occasion, Al Sayed, emphasized that winning the first place is the result of the agency's continuous and dedicated efforts to enhance individual cyber capabilities and strengthen the stability of cyberspace across all segments of society.

He added“Through the Cybersecurity Curriculum Project, we aim to build a cyber safe society where all members possess the awareness needed to encounter future challenges that accompany the rapid technological advancement, positioning Qatar as a global leader in the cybersecurity landscape.”

He extended his sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Education & Higher Education and the entire team behind the Cybersecurity Curriculum Project.

Dalal Al Aqeedi, Assistant Director of Cyber Security Strategies & Policies Department at the National Cyber Security Agency, stated that this global award marks a significant achievement.

The project passed through various competitive stages, alongside five other global projects, receiving more than 15000 votes.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, the Cybersecurity Curriculum Project was implemented in 214 government school, 178 private school, 39 community school, 2 schools for students with special needs and 500 parents.

The project included delivering cybersecurity awareness content to more than 280,000 student and delivering training workshops for 353 teachers.

The project has also achieved significant outcomes, includingfundamentals of safe browsing, personal data protection, online risks and malware, digital safety and cybersecurity fundamentals, as well as generalawareness on the negative digital behaviors such as internet addiction.

The Cybersecurity Curriculum Project has earned several recognitions, including the Cybersecurity Education Excellence Award from the Swiss Cybersecurity Institute. It was also featured in the Unesco Global Education Monitoring Report, and recognized during the International Day for Education under HundrED Institute.

The project is designed to achieve a set of objectives, including raising awareness among the general public, especially children and youths, about the concept of digital citizenship, which entails the responsible, ethical, and safe use of Information & Communication Technology.