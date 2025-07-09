Nasdaq Forecast Today 09/07: Extends Bull Run (Chart)
- During the premarket hours on Tuesday, we have seen the NASDAQ 100 rally quite nicely, as we are in the midst of a consolidation area, which of course, is at the top of a very bullish move. At this point, the NASDAQ 100 may likely need a little bit of sideways action to work off some of the excess froth, but to expect some type of reasonable selling opportunity is a bit folly at this point in time.
At this point, I do believe that the entire world is trying to get long of the NASDAQ 100, and it is worth noting that we have recently seen that there is more money flowing into New York than the other 20 top stock markets, suggesting that the forecast for the decimation of the United States was as usual, a bit of nonsense. When traders look to get involved in growth companies, the NASDAQ 100 is by far one of the first places they look. As things stand right now, they are most certainly looking for growth, especially as it looks like the economic numbers, particularly in the job market, in the United States, are very strong, suggesting that the economy is not going to head into a recession.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewPullbacks at this point in time offer buying opportunities, and you need to look at them as such. Shorting in this type of environment is going to be the same thing as throwing money down a hole. You just cannot do it. Unfortunately, retail traders are prone to look at things as being“too expensive”, but when you look at it through percentage term, it's a completely different scenario.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
