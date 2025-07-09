403
Paypal Forecast Today 09/07: Buying Opportunities (Chart)
MENAFN- Daily Forex
- During premarket trading on Tuesday, PayPal has shown a little bit of strength, but it is worth noticing that if you look far enough on the left-hand side of the chart, you can see that this is an area that has been fairly noisy in the past, as denoted by the red circle. On the other hand, we have a red circle on the chart near the $72 level underneath that should offer support. The fact that the market has stretched as much as it has over the last couple of sessions does suggest that perhaps we need a little bit of a pullback to continue the momentum.
