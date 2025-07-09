UAE Authority Rejects Claims Of Lifetime Golden Visa

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has issued a strong and authoritative rebuttal to claims circulating that the United Arab Emirates is offering lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities. In its statement on 8 July, ICP emphasised that Golden Visa eligibility is strictly governed by existing laws, ministerial decisions, and official regulations. Applications are processed only via UAE government channels-no consultancy firm, internal or external, has legitimate authority to promise visa grants under simplified conditions.

The statement was prompted by alleged press releases from a foreign consultancy office claiming applicants could secure lifetime Golden Visas for all categories from abroad. ICP characterised these claims as legally baseless and made without coordination with UAE authorities. Following these claims, several Indian and UAE-based outlets reportedly published the information before the ICP clarified its position.

While ICP refrains from naming the specific consultancy, it has warned of impending legal action against entities using false promises to extract money from individuals seeking long-term residency in the UAE.“Entities spreading such false information [are] exploiting [people's] hopes for a dignified life,” the authority stated. It urged the public to verify procedures through official sources, including its website and app, or by contacting the designated call centre at 600522222.

The ICP insisted that the Golden Visa framework remains unchanged: eligibility criteria, procedural regulations, and visa categories continue to be defined by UAE law and ministerial orders alone. The visa remains accessible only to those meeting these statutory provisions, and all processes must follow the established, government-operated digital platforms.

This response comes amid a broader pattern of misinformation regarding Golden Visa eligibility. Earlier this month, another wave of misleading reports claimed investors in digital currencies-particularly in Toncoin-had qualified for a ten-year Golden Visa by staking cryptocurrency. In response, ICP, alongside the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, issued a joint statement rejecting those claims and reminded the public that cryptocurrency investment is not a recognised category for Golden Visa issuance.

Under the official programme, Golden Visa eligibility remains targeted to specific categories: real-estate investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, qualified professionals, scientists and researchers, high-performing graduates and students, frontline workers, humanitarian pioneers, and notable maritime asset holders. The ICP reaffirmed that these criteria are set in accordance with legal frameworks and are unchanged by the rumours.

Despite the cross-border spread of misinformation, UAE authorities appear resolute in their commitment to transparency, integrity, and regulatory enforcement. The ICP has stated that all application processes must occur through official digital services, and only those platforms bear the authority to collect fees or accept documentation. Third-party entities claiming to facilitate visa applications risk legal consequences.

Experts underscore the potential fallout from such false claims.“Misleading promises fuel public confusion and pose reputational risks for the UAE's visa systems,” noted one legal analyst based in Dubai, requesting anonymity. Misinformation casts doubt on the authenticity of the Golden Visa programme and could encourage fraud. UAE authorities increasingly rely on legal measures and public advisories to counteract false narratives.

The timing of this clarification aligns with heightened international interest in UAE residency schemes. In early July, news emerged that the UAE was piloting a streamlined lifetime Golden Visa pathway for Indian nationals under the UAE‐India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Under the pilot, eligible Indian applicants could receive life-long residency without property investment, upon nomination and the payment of AED 100,000. This development appears to have driven a surge in media attention and consultation requests aimed at service providers.

While the ICP has not confirmed or elaborated on a pilot programme specific to any nationality, it advised the public to seek information strictly through official platforms. Interested parties are encouraged to consult the ICP website or app for updates on visa categories, including any new arrangements introduced under international agreements.

Signals from the UAE government reflect a dual strategy: expanding its talent- and investment-focused Golden Visa system, while firmly safeguarding procedural integrity. Through legislative collaboration, digital transformation, and cross-border trade agreements, the UAE continues to enhance its residency framework. However, officials remain vigilant against exploitation and fraudulent intermediaries.

As the visa environment evolves, clarity from ICP and associated authorities remains vital. Their recent intervention serves to remind the public that any deviations from established criteria are unauthorised and legally questionable. For those pursuing Golden Visa status, due diligence and reliance on official channels are indispensable.

