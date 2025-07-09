Swiss Nuclear Power Plant Restarts As Aare River Cools Down
The Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) gave the go-ahead for the plant to be restarted after consulting the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate, according to the Axpo electricity group, which operates the facility.
On June 29, the company halved the output of its two reactors in Beznau because of the high temperature of the river that feeds the plant.More More Swiss nuclear power station disconnected due to heat
