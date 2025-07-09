Swiss Nuclear Power Plant Restarts As Aare River Cools Down

Français fr La centrale de Beznau redémarrée après le rafraîchissement de l'Aar Original Read more: La centrale de Beznau redémarrée après le rafraîchissement de l'Aa

The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week due to the river temperature that had risen above 25 degrees Celsius. This content was published on July 9, 2025 - 09:03

The Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) gave the go-ahead for the plant to be restarted after consulting the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate, according to the Axpo electricity group, which operates the facility.

On June 29, the company halved the output of its two reactors in Beznau because of the high temperature of the river that feeds the plant.

