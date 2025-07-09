Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Nuclear Power Plant Restarts As Aare River Cools Down

Swiss Nuclear Power Plant Restarts As Aare River Cools Down


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week due to the river temperature that had risen above 25 degrees Celsius. This content was published on July 9, 2025 - 09:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) gave the go-ahead for the plant to be restarted after consulting the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate, according to the Axpo electricity group, which operates the facility.

On June 29, the company halved the output of its two reactors in Beznau because of the high temperature of the river that feeds the plant.

More More Swiss nuclear power station disconnected due to heat

This content was published on Jul 3, 2025 Both reactors at Beznau nuclear power plant in Switzerland have been shut down due to the heat.

Read more: Swiss nuclear power station disconnected due to hea

