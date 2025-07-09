EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Financing

SAF-HOLLAND: Promissory note loan successfully placed – initial target volume of EUR 150 million increased to EUR 330 million due to very strong demand Bessenbach, July 9, 2025. SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has successfully placed a promissory note transaction with a volume of EUR 330 million via its subsidiary SAF-HOLLAND GmbH. The transaction met with very high demand from domestic and foreign investors. As a result, the initially targeted volume of EUR 150 million was more than doubled and ultimately increased to EUR 330 million. The tranches of the promissory note loan have variable and fixed interest rates and terms of three, four, five and seven years. Allocation was made across the entire volume with interest rates at the lower end of the respective marketing range. Payment will be made with value dates of July 18, 2025, and June 26, 2026. With this issue, SAF-HOLLAND improves its maturity profile and broadens its investor base. It is intended to use the funds for the repayment of the outstanding financing maturities for 2025 and 2026 and to repay the amounts drawn from the revolving credit facility. Frank-Lorenz Dietz, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of SAF-HOLLAND SE, comments on the successful placement: "The terms of the promissory note loan once again underline SAF-HOLLAND's excellent credit rating and the confidence of debt investors in our resilient business model, solid financial strength and positive future prospects. Apart from possible acquisitions, we plan to use our strong free cash flow potential to continuously reduce our net financial debt and thus our leverage ratio". Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SAF-HOLLAND SE, adds: "The promissory note loan is an important component of our "drive2030" corporate strategy and gives us additional flexibility and planning security for the coming years". IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG acted as sole lead arranger for the transaction. Noerr LLP acted as legal advisor to SAF-HOLLAND GmbH. Contact: Dana Unger VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Phone: +49 6095 301 949 ... Alexander Pöschl Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Phone: +49 6095 301 117 ... Michael Schickling Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Phone: +49 6095 301 617 ... About SAF-HOLLAND SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. An average of around 5,700 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024. The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2024. SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at .





