PROPEL With Singlife Wins Prestigious 'Insurtech Initiative Of The Year' At The 10Th Insurance Asia Awards

PROPEL with Singlife, the one-stop shared services hub for financial advisory firms, was named 'Insurtech Initiative of the Year – Singapore' at the Insurance Asia Awards 2025, in recognition of the company's first-in-market proposition empowering financial advisory (FA) firms to thrive in a competitive and evolving market.

