Aman Center Holds Awareness Workshops For Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In collaboration with the Police Academy, represented by the Police College, the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman), a center under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, is actively participating in the sixth edition of the“Tomorrow's Police” program.

As part of this partnership, Aman is delivering specialized awareness workshops aimed at educating children on critical social issues such as bullying and cyber extortion.

Acting Executive Director of Aman Fadhal bin Mohammed Al-Kaabi, emphasized the significance of the collaboration with the Police Academy, highlighting the role of Aman's expert team in providing children with the necessary knowledge and strategies to deal with cyber threats and bullying.

“Through these awareness sessions, our goal is to instill protective behaviors in children, enabling them to respond positively and safely to potential challenges,” he stated.

Al-Kaabi also stressed the importance of reinforcing national identity and a sense of belonging among participating children. He noted that Aman is committed to organizing a variety of interactive and educational activities that help develop leadership skills and boost children's self-confidence, all of which contribute to community service and social cohesion.

Speaking on behalf of the Aman media office, Director of Communication and Media Hanan Al-Ali, affirmed the center's ongoing commitment to working with the security sector to fulfill its strategic goals.

These include strengthening social protection for vulnerable groups, particularly children and victims of family violence, and reintegrating them into society.

“Awareness during childhood is a crucial step in building strong, resilient personalities. Our children represent the future and are key to building a prosperous and robust society,” Al-Ali said.

Aman, which focuses on protecting and rehabilitating women and children who are victims of domestic violence and family breakdown, conducts a series of awareness programs each summer.

These programs are coordinated in collaboration with various national partners to educate the largest possible number of children on how to protect themselves and apply social safety mechanisms effectively.

This year's“Tomorrow's Police” program targets Qatari children born between 2013 and 2016. The participants are divided into six groups, with three attending morning sessions running from June 29 to August 7.