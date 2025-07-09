'Qatari And Egyptian Teams Working To Reach Gaza Negotiation Framework'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed that the indirect negotiations between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), currently hosted in Doha, aim to bridge the gap between the two parties regarding the negotiation framework that precedes the actual negotiation process.

During the weekly press briefing organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Ansari stated that the Palestinian and Israeli delegations are present in Doha, and discussions are currently taking place with each delegation separately, with the aim of creating a suitable environment for agreement on the main issues between the two sides.

He noted that it is too early to draw any conclusions about these negotiations, except that the talks are ongoing and the parties are engaged.

He expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the support of the United States in this regard, noting that the Qatari and Egyptian mediation teams are working around the clock in Doha to reach an appropriate negotiation framework.

He reiterated Qatar's firm stance and categorical rejection of any plan aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land.

He pointed out that some of the statements heard in the media regarding displacement contradict international and humanitarian laws.

He called on the international community to support the rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people, noting that there is an international consensus against any forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.

Al Ansari explained that it is premature to present a vision regarding the outcome of the ongoing negotiations or a specific timeline, pointing out that there is positive engagement from both sides so far.

He said that the ultimate goal is undoubtedly to end this senseless war and the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. All mediation efforts by the mediators are aimed at achieving that.

He added that the current discussions are specifically focused on the proposed truce, its conditions, and the guarantees that can be provided to reach positive outcomes, and what this truce could lead to in terms of resuming negotiations for a final resolution to this crisis and humanitarian disaster.

He noted the statements made by the US President H E Donald Trump supporting the achievement of an agreement regarding the situation in Gaza, stressing the importance of building on that through joint mediation efforts with the United States and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the current focus is on ensuring the success of these talks, maintaining their confidentiality, and continuing the engagement of both parties to ultimately reach a final agreement.

He stated that Qatar welcomes the visit of the US President's envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, at any time, noting that such a visit would support the ongoing consultations between the negotiating parties currently in Doha.

Al Ansari said that any escalation on the ground complicates the mediators' mission.

The Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip is significant, and the operations that have led to the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinians on a daily or near-daily basis since the collapse of the previous truce constitute a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before the eyes and ears of the entire world.

As for media leaks, he added that, some of them lead to a negative media stream at times, which may result in a shift in positions inside the negotiation room, stressing that

Qatar is keen to keep this process in its proper place and to provide information when it is mature and ready to be shared.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the recent receipt of the Tipperary International Peace Award by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani last Tuesday during a ceremony held in the Republic of Ireland.

He emphasized the great significance of this international award, noting that previous recipients include former US President Bill Clinton, the late Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and many other peacemakers who received the award under various circumstances.

He added that the official statements accompanying the award indicate that it was presented in recognition of the major roles played by the State of Qatar, particularly through its diplomacy led by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in peace negotiations in Gaza, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Sudan, and other regions. The award also acknowledges Qatar's active engagement in the field of peacebuilding.

The Advisor also noted that, in his acceptance speech, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed his pride in serving as a leader in Qatar's foreign policy over the past decade under His Highness's guidance. He reaffirmed that the State of Qatar remains committed to its role in advancing peace efforts.