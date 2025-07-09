Vadodara Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 9, PM Modi Expresses Grief

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, July 9 (IANS) The death toll in the Vadodara bridge collapse mounted to nine, said officials here on Wednesday. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia compensation to the families of the victims.

The 43-year-old bridge over the Mahisagar River in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed early Wednesday morning, killing at least nine people and injuring several others.

PM Modi, expressing grief over the loss of lives, announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister's Office (@PMOIndia) posted on X.

The collapse occurred around 7.30 a.m. on the Gambhira bridge located near Mujpur village in Padra taluka.

This bridge served as a crucial link between the districts of Vadodara and Anand, and also formed a vital artery connecting Central Gujarat to Saurashtra. According to officials, multiple vehicles, including two trucks, an Eeco van, a pickup van, and an auto-rickshaw, were crossing the bridge when a large slab between two piers gave way, plunging the vehicles into the Mahisagar River.

Videos from the site showed a fuel tanker dangling precariously from the edge of the collapsed bridge, twisted metal submerged in the river, and the desperate cries of a woman pleading for help for her trapped son. Visuals captured by locals depict the scale of the destruction and the chaotic rescue efforts underway.

Teams from the Vadodara Fire Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local residents immediately launched rescue operations. Heavy machinery, divers, and cranes were deployed to locate missing persons and retrieve wrecked vehicles. As the hours passed, the operation turned from rescue to recovery, with emergency workers battling time and currents.

In response to the catastrophe, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a high-level probe.

“Technical experts have been instructed to visit the site and conduct a detailed investigation to determine the reason behind the collapse,” said Patel.

While officials point to routine maintenance being done“as and when required”, the sudden collapse of a major four-decade-old structure has raised serious concerns about engineering oversight and systemic neglect.

The 900-metre-long Gambhira bridge, which comprises 23 piers, was a key route for daily commuters and goods transportation. Its collapse has effectively cut off connectivity between Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and parts of Saurashtra, leading to traffic chaos and rerouting on a large scale.

The opposition Congress party strongly reacted to the tragedy, calling it a reflection of the alleged corruption and decay behind the much-publicised“Gujarat Model”.

Sharing videos of the collapsed structure on social media, the party posted:“In this accident, several vehicles fell into the river, resulting in tragic deaths and injuries. The Congress family expresses deep condolences and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The party also took aim at the BJP-led state government, stating that this collapse exposes "rampant corruption" in infrastructure projects.

Locals allege repeated warnings were issued about the deteriorating condition of the bridge, which had even gained notoriety as a suicide point due to its lack of safety measures.“This was an accident waiting to happen,” said a resident of Mujpur village, citing frequent vibrations felt during heavy vehicle movement.