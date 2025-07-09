Integrated Resorts Set To Transform Tourism Experiences Across The Middle East And Beyond

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The launch of the Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah and Cinnamon Life's City of Dreams development in Sri Lanka is leading a new era for tourism and hospitality in the Middle East and Asia Pacific

Experts have stressed the importance of creating immersive experiences that go beyond gaming and reflect local culture, art and storytelling Personalisation, regulation and responsible gaming will be key to long-term success The growth of integrated resorts in the Middle East and Asia Pacific (APAC) is redefining the hospitality industry by blending luxury, entertainment, and culture into immersive destination experiences, as reported by experts at Arabian Travel Market.

The highly anticipated opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah in 2027 marks a significant milestone for the region, reflecting a broader shift towards diversified tourism offerings. Similarly, the upcoming opening of a casino at Cinnamon Life's City of Dreams development in Sri Lanka signals a shift toward regulated gaming as part of a holistic resort offering.

Experts predict that annual gross gaming revenues (GGR) in the UAE could reach between US$3 billion and US$5 billion, driven by the introduction of integrated resort developments. The upcoming launch in Ras Al Khaimah is expected to significantly boost tourism, with the emirate aiming to attract 3.5 million overnight tourists by 2030, generating thousands of employment opportunities.

At ATM 2025, panellists from across the hospitality, research and technology sectors, including Judith Cartwright, Founding & Managing Director, Black Coral Consulting; Darren Bishop, SVP, Market Research and Strategy Consultant, Heart+Mind Strategies; and Edward Batrouni, Founder and Executive Director, Zenitech discussed how these resorts are shifting perceptions and driving demand from key source markets, including India, China, the GCC and Europe.

Sanjiv Hulugalle, CEO, Cinnamon Life Hotel & Mall at City of Dreams, Sri Lanka, also part of the expert panel, commented, "A sense of place is critical to making a successful integrated project and not making the casino the centre. You've got to really tap into the surrounding destination and not just centre yourself in the place you are. It makes the fabric, the texture, and the soulfulness far more impactful than just saying: I've got a casino. It's far beyond the positioning."

Panellists agreed that while gaming offers a new and exciting dimension, it is a combination of art, music, food, wellness, and local storytelling that truly defines the guest experience. Industry leaders attending the event emphasised that gaming is just one element in a much broader tapestry of cultural, culinary, and entertainment experiences that are key to the success of integrated developments.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market , said, "The conversations at ATM this year highlighted a vital shift in how integrated resorts are being developed across the region. It's not just about gaming but about crafting a sense of place, telling compelling stories, and building meaningful cultural connections. Destinations in the MENA region and beyond are demonstrating how these developments can become national assets, unlocking new revenue streams and creating immersive experiences for multi-generational travellers."

Speakers noted that in markets such as Sri Lanka, where gaming is being introduced under new regulatory frameworks, local community support and government collaboration have been key to the success of the City of Dreams development to date.

In the UAE, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) was established in 2023 to regulate commercial gaming and oversee all individuals and businesses in the industry, ensuring sustainable growth and efficient regulation. The country's pioneering steps into the integrated resort space are helping to establish it as a regional hub for tourism innovation, with advanced technology, personalised service, and responsible gaming protocols playing a critical role.

Research insights shared during the session revealed that while gaming ranks lower in priority among potential visitors, its value as an adrenaline-driven activity for affluent, older audiences makes it a significant contributor to revenue. Moreover, gaming's association with luxury tends to increase visitor spend, with a 30% uplift observed in similar resort models globally.

With feeder markets like India, Saudi Arabia, and UAE-based expatriates showing strong interest, and European travellers seeking luxury and bespoke experiences, integrated resorts are poised to reshape regional tourism landscapes.

