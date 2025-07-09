Death Toll From Texas Flash Floods Reaches 109

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The death toll from devastating flash floods in central Texas has risen to 109, media reports said on Wednesday.

The flash floods struck on Friday, particularly affecting central Texas and surrounding areas, sweeping away homes and leaving widespread destruction.

Reuters reported that the fatalities, which include many children, have been confirmed after search teams continued their efforts through debris and mud.

“The death toll from the July Fourth flash flood, which ravaged a large area of central Texas Hill Country, rose to at least 109 by Tuesday. Many of the victims are children, and search teams are still working tirelessly to locate dozens of missing individuals,” it added.

Texas officials have warned that the number of confirmed deaths could increase further as the waters recede and search operations continue.

