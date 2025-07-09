4BIO Capital Co-Leads Actithera's Oversubscribed $75.5 Million Series A Financing
|4BIO Capital
| +44 (0) 203 427 5500
info@4biocapital.com
| ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell, Jonathan Edwards, Kris Lam
| +44 (0)20 3709 5700
...
About 4BIO Capital
4BIO Capital (“4BIO”) is an international venture capital firm focused on investing in advanced therapies and emerging modalities, to unlock the treatments of the future. 4BIO's mission is to invest in, support, and grow early-stage companies solving technical bottlenecks that enable next generation therapeutics in areas of high unmet medical need, with the ultimate goal of ensuring access to these potentially transformative therapies for all patients. The 4BIO team comprises leading advanced therapy scientists and experienced life science investors with an unrivalled network within the advanced therapy sector and a unique understanding of the criteria that define a successful investment opportunity in this space. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @4biocapital and visit
About Actithera
Actithera is a radiopharmaceutical biotech company translating medicinal chemistry insights into next-generation radioligand therapies (RLTs). Founded in 2021 by drug discovery innovator Dr. Andreas Goutopoulos, and seed investors M Ventures, and Arkin Bio-Holdings, Actithera applies various molecular design strategies, including covalent-targeting and an isotope-agnostic philosophy to invent RLTs with significant differentiation and larger therapeutic windows. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, Actithera is committed to advancing a differentiated pipeline addressing critical unmet needs in oncology. Learn more at and on LinkedIn .
