403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Sanctions North Korean Cyber Operative Behind Fake IT Scheme
(MENAFN) The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a North Korean cyber operative accused of orchestrating a deceptive information technology scheme designed to funnel funds into Pyongyang’s weapons programs, the State Department announced.
Song Kum Hyok, linked to Andariel—a hacking group already designated by the U.S.—was blacklisted for allegedly engaging in “malicious cyber activities,” which reportedly included an attempt to breach the U.S. Treasury Department’s systems.
In addition, Washington targeted Russian national Gayk Asatryan and four associated entities—two located in Russia and two in North Korea—for their involvement in deploying overseas IT workers to raise revenue for the regime in Pyongyang.
“Today’s sanctions are part of the U.S. government’s efforts to combat North Korean cyber espionage and revenue generation,” the State Department said in a statement.
The sanctions follow a recent incident where someone reportedly used artificial intelligence to impersonate U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, delivering fake voice and text messages to top political figures.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed the issue at a daily press briefing: “The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently monitoring and addressing the matter,” she said. “The department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously take steps to improve the department’s cybersecurity posture to prevent future incidents.”
She did not disclose additional information, citing security concerns.
Song Kum Hyok, linked to Andariel—a hacking group already designated by the U.S.—was blacklisted for allegedly engaging in “malicious cyber activities,” which reportedly included an attempt to breach the U.S. Treasury Department’s systems.
In addition, Washington targeted Russian national Gayk Asatryan and four associated entities—two located in Russia and two in North Korea—for their involvement in deploying overseas IT workers to raise revenue for the regime in Pyongyang.
“Today’s sanctions are part of the U.S. government’s efforts to combat North Korean cyber espionage and revenue generation,” the State Department said in a statement.
The sanctions follow a recent incident where someone reportedly used artificial intelligence to impersonate U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, delivering fake voice and text messages to top political figures.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed the issue at a daily press briefing: “The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently monitoring and addressing the matter,” she said. “The department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously take steps to improve the department’s cybersecurity posture to prevent future incidents.”
She did not disclose additional information, citing security concerns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment