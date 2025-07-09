Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Von der Leyen threatens to support China over Russia

2025-07-09 03:12:27
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has cautioned that relations between the European Union and China could worsen if Beijing continues to avoid condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Speaking at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, von der Leyen accused China of effectively supporting Russia’s war economy, declaring that the EU finds such behavior unacceptable. She emphasized that China's stance on the Ukraine conflict will heavily influence the future of EU-China relations.

Von der Leyen urged Beijing to clearly denounce what she described as Russia’s blatant breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internationally recognized borders. She also criticized China for alleged unfair trade practices, including the mass export of heavily subsidized goods intended to undercut global competitors.

China has repeatedly rejected claims that it is aiding Russia militarily. Earlier this month, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that China remains neutral, advocating for peace, ceasefire, and dialogue. She added that China is not involved in the conflict and supports a political resolution.

Beijing has also voiced opposition to unilateral sanctions on Russia and has expressed willingness to mediate peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. In May, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met in Moscow, where they pledged to deepen their strategic alliance and expand bilateral trade.

MENAFN09072025000045015687ID1109777346

