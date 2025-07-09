403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Breaks July Temperature Records
(MENAFN) Two cities in western South Korea saw temperatures surge past 40°C (104°F) on Tuesday, breaking the country’s previous records for the month of July, media reported.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Gwangmyeong recorded a sweltering 40.2°C (104.4°F), while Paju reached 40.1°C (104.2°F), based on data from automated weather stations.
This marks the first occurrence of 40°C temperatures in South Korea since last August, when Yeoju also hit 40°C amid what was documented as the hottest year in the nation's history.
Seoul wasn’t spared from the heatwave either. The capital soared to 37.7°C (99.9°F), setting a new benchmark for early July and surpassing the previous record of 36.8°C (98.2°F) set in 1939. This is the highest temperature recorded in the city during early July in the 117 years since records began in 1908.
Several other regions also reported record-breaking early July temperatures:
•Incheon hit 35.6°C (96.1°F)
•Wonju recorded 35.4°C (95.7°F)
•Suwon and Cheongju both peaked at 35.7°C (96.3°F)
•Daejeon climbed to 36.3°C (97.3°F)
•Gochang reached 35.8°C (96.4°F)
•Busan registered 34.5°C (94.1°F)
Extreme heat above 40°C remains unusual for South Korea. Historically, such temperatures were rarely seen outside of Daegu, which hit 40°C in 1942. However, multiple areas surpassed that threshold in August 2018, reflecting a shift in climate trends.
As seen globally, South Korea is experiencing increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves, likely fueled by the ongoing effects of climate change.
The all-time national temperature record remains 41°C (105.8°F), set in Hongcheon County, northeast of Seoul, on August 1, 2018, according to the KMA.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Gwangmyeong recorded a sweltering 40.2°C (104.4°F), while Paju reached 40.1°C (104.2°F), based on data from automated weather stations.
This marks the first occurrence of 40°C temperatures in South Korea since last August, when Yeoju also hit 40°C amid what was documented as the hottest year in the nation's history.
Seoul wasn’t spared from the heatwave either. The capital soared to 37.7°C (99.9°F), setting a new benchmark for early July and surpassing the previous record of 36.8°C (98.2°F) set in 1939. This is the highest temperature recorded in the city during early July in the 117 years since records began in 1908.
Several other regions also reported record-breaking early July temperatures:
•Incheon hit 35.6°C (96.1°F)
•Wonju recorded 35.4°C (95.7°F)
•Suwon and Cheongju both peaked at 35.7°C (96.3°F)
•Daejeon climbed to 36.3°C (97.3°F)
•Gochang reached 35.8°C (96.4°F)
•Busan registered 34.5°C (94.1°F)
Extreme heat above 40°C remains unusual for South Korea. Historically, such temperatures were rarely seen outside of Daegu, which hit 40°C in 1942. However, multiple areas surpassed that threshold in August 2018, reflecting a shift in climate trends.
As seen globally, South Korea is experiencing increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves, likely fueled by the ongoing effects of climate change.
The all-time national temperature record remains 41°C (105.8°F), set in Hongcheon County, northeast of Seoul, on August 1, 2018, according to the KMA.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment