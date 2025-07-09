Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TRNC Achieve Milestone at ECO Summit

2025-07-09 03:01:41
(MENAFN) The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) achieved substantial progress and celebrated a diplomatic win at the recent Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit held in Azerbaijan, according to a statement by the nation’s president.

Ersin Tatar, speaking to a news agency on Tuesday, stated, "Our high-level participation in the ECO summit is a diplomatic victory."

He highlighted that he had the opportunity to engage with the heads of state from Turkic nations across Asia, along with leaders from Pakistan and Iran.

Tatar emphasized the symbolic importance of the TRNC flag being displayed in the same area where the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev respectively, were seated.

He remarked, "The flag of the TRNC waving in the section where the president of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, were seated, and my representation of my country there as its president, is an indication that our status has been elevated. I was pleased by this."

He extended his appreciation to Türkiye and Azerbaijan for ensuring that the TRNC was given a prominent position at the summit.

Tatar noted that while other ECO member states may not formally acknowledge the TRNC, aside from Türkiye, their presence at the summit nonetheless marked a step forward for the country.

He explained that their inclusion reflects "new developments and gains for the TRNC. It signifies an elevation in our status … All of this took place in the presence of heads of state," underscoring the importance of this moment.

Furthermore, Tatar reflected on how TRNC representatives had previously been overlooked at such international gatherings.

He credited the visible shift at this summit to the steadfast backing of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which has led to improved recognition and treatment of TRNC officials in recent events.

