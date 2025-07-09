Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple’s Jeff Williams Announces Retirement

2025-07-09 02:48:08
(MENAFN) US-based technology behemoth Apple declared on Tuesday that its long-serving Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jeff Williams, will be stepping down later this year following nearly three decades with the organization.

Sabih Khan, who currently serves as Apple's Vice President of Operations, is set to take on a substantial part of the COO responsibilities beginning later this month, as noted in a formal announcement by the company.

In the time leading up to his departure, Williams will still oversee critical departments within Apple, such as the design division, the Apple Watch line, and the firm’s Health programs.

During this period, he will continue to report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” Cook expressed.

Williams is the latest in a series of veteran Apple leaders approaching retirement, reflecting a broader transition as key figures from the company’s era of significant growth begin to move on.

At 62 years old, Williams has supervised Apple’s extensive operations group, which plays a crucial role in managing expenditures while producing vast quantities of complex products such as the iPhone.

