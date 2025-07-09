Correction To Company Announcement No. 15-2025: Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

9 July 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark





In Company Announcement no. 15-2025, the dates in the table were shown incorrectly. These have now been amended.

On 25 June 2025, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.4 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 12-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.4 billion, and no more than 4,600,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 8 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from

2 July 2025 to 8 July 2025: