Increase Of Hepsor AS Share Capital Due To The Acquisition Of A Minority Shareholding In Hepsor Latvia OÜ

Increase Of Hepsor AS Share Capital Due To The Acquisition Of A Minority Shareholding In Hepsor Latvia OÜ
In total 57,821 common shares with nominal value of EUR 1 will be issued without no premium. After registration of the increase of share capital, the total share capital of the Company is EUR 3,912,522. Hugomon OÜ shall pay for the increase in share capital by a non-cash contribution (20% stake in Hepsor Latvia OÜ). Pre-emption rights of the company's shareholders have been excluded by the shareholders' resolution of 12 June 2025.
The new shares entitle the holders to dividends for the financial year started 01.01.2025 and to participate in the distribution of profits from the retained earnings of previous periods.
Additional information:
Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 5693 9114
E-mail: ...
Hepsor AS ( ) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. In fourteen years of operation, we have created 2 076 homes and nearly 36 300 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that will make the buildings it builds more energy efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company has a portfolio of 25 development projects with a total area of 172 800 m2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment