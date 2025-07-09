UAE Govt Dismisses Media Reports On Lifetime Golden Visa As Fake News

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, July 9 (IANS) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has rejected reports published in some local and foreign media and websites about the UAE granting a lifetime Golden Visa to certain nationalities.

The ICP stated: "All UAE Golden Visa applications are managed exclusively through official government channels within the country, and no internal or external advisory body is considered an approved party in the application process."

"The categories of golden residence, their conditions and controls are determined in accordance with the UAE laws, legislation and official ministerial decisions. Those wishing to know the requirements for UAE Golden Visa) can obtain them through the ICP website or smart application," the ICP statement said.

The ICP said it has monitored press releases issued by a consulting office abroad indicating the possibility of submitting a request for a "lifetime UAE Golden Visa."

Several Indian media outlets and a few UAE-based entities carried the statement, which the ICP said was published on Monday, July 7 "without the support of the law or referring to the competent authorities in the UAE".

The ICP stated that it is "fully committed to providing a safe and clean environment for customers. We are working to enhance transparency and continuously update services through official digital platforms only."

The ICP also warned that "legal action will be taken against the entities that launched these rumours in an attempt to obtain money from those wishing to live and reside in the UAE by exploiting their dreams and ambitions for a decent life and a safe and stable living."

The ICP advised those wishing to visit the UAE or live, reside and invest in the UAE "not to respond to rumours and false news" which are being spread with the aim of making "a quick profit."

The ICP called on the public to always refer to official sources to ensure the validity of the required procedures, by going to the official website or making a phone call to the centre at 600522222.

IANS also reported on Tuesday that UAE authorities have clarified that the country's Golden Visa initiative remains a government-regulated programme.

All nominations undergo a government-led vetting process, even those coming from authorised agents, with the final decision resting solely with UAE authorities, the official statement said.

"Golden Visas may be granted by the UAE Government on several grounds, including but not limited to real estate investment to the tune of AED 2 million, business ownership, and distinguished contributions in fields such as science, medicine, the arts, culture, media, and sport," the official statement explained.

The statement came against the backdrop of real estate firms interpreting the UAE's Golden Visa as something that was up for grabs on the purchase of property.

An impression had been created that the golden visa could be picked up by Indian nationals on a nomination basis by merely paying a one-time fee.