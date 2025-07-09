Traetwothree Launches Way Over Due Summer Tour

Trae Two Three

Wild N Out Star Traetwothree hits the road for his headlining summer tour

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlantic Records recording artist Traetwothree, best known for his standout role on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out, is hitting the road on his highly anticipated "Way Over Due" tour. Trae is stepping from the screen into center stage, delivering an intimate coast-to-coast live experience for fans with hits like "Way Over Due" and "City Girl"-a collaboration with acclaimed producer OG Parker (credits include Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Migos, Katy Perry, and Lil Yachty).Having already worked with heavyweights like Sevyn Streeter, DDG, PnB Rock, and Blueface, Traetwothree is ready to cement his place as a headlining act with his own dynamic live show.“This tour will be an up-close and personal experience between Traetwothree and his fans - it's truly Way Over Due,” says publicist Roy Thompson of Jamrock & Blossom Marketing Consultants.The Way Over Due Tour will hit major cities including:Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Fort Worth, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington DC, San Diego, Oakland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Columbus.In addition to promoting his music, Traetwothree is using this tour to raise awareness around the alarming rise in violence in Black and Brown communities, blending art with activism in a powerful way.Joining him on the road as the official opening act is King Titus, bringing his own high-energy performances and fan-favorite tracks to audiences across the country.Traetwothree is now available for:Photo Shoots · Magazine Features · Radio & TV Interviews · Podcasts · Digital Media · Live Performances · Community EventsFor bookings, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact:Roy ThompsonJamrock & Blossom📞 214-779-1557✉️ ...####

Way Over Due

