Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SKF To Publish Q2 Report On 18 July


2025-07-09 02:16:13
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q2 results for 2025 on 18 July at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website:

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected] .

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

20250709 SKF to publish Q2 report on 18 July

SKF Reman 06 200702

SOURCE SKF

