Borregaard ASA: Invitation To Q2 2025 Announcement
Presentation of Q2 2025 results
Borregaard will report second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday 16 July 2025 at 07:00 CEST. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on .
A presentation of the second quarter 2025 results will also be held at 08:30 CEST and can be followed live on web-TV at . It will be possible to ask questions via the web.
All presentations will be held in English.
For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit .
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
