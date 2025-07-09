Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Borregaard ASA: Invitation To Q2 2025 Announcement


2025-07-09 02:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9 July 2025: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q2 2025 results

Borregaard will report second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday 16 July 2025 at 07:00 CEST. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on .

A presentation of the second quarter 2025 results will also be held at 08:30 CEST and can be followed live on web-TV at . It will be possible to ask questions via the web.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit .

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



MENAFN09072025004107003653ID1109777282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search