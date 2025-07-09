Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye’s Finance Minister Highlights Economic Promise of PKK Disarmament

Türkiye’s Finance Minister Highlights Economic Promise of PKK Disarmament


2025-07-09 02:14:17
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister, Mehmet Simsek, stated on Tuesday that the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK will bring “massive economic gains” to the region. During a prominent visit to London, he also presented his nation's ambitious strategy for Islamic finance along with a broad macroeconomic reform plan.

Addressing the UK-Türkiye Islamic Finance Forum—organized by the UK Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the Participation Banks Associations of Türkiye—Simsek highlighted Türkiye’s strategic shift toward the West.

He remarked, “We are re-anchoring to the West … and we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close.”

He further added, “... We are pulling out of geopolitical recessions of the last decade,” underlining Türkiye’s efforts to overcome recent geopolitical challenges.

Simsek stressed the ongoing significance of the bilateral relationship with the UK. “When the UK was in the EU, it was one of our greatest support. But even outside of EU, we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close and we work very closely together with United States, European Union and the UK.”

In addition, he underscored Türkiye’s distinct geopolitical position as a facilitator of peace.

“Türkiye is your best partner in terms of mediating conflicts and building peace — whether you talk about Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan, or stabilizing Syria.”

Regarding the dissolution and disarmament of the terrorist PKK, Simsek affirmed that “it's happening” and noted this progress would unleash “massive economic gains” while fostering “a more inclusive and democratic society.”

MENAFN09072025000045017167ID1109777270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search