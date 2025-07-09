403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s Finance Minister Highlights Economic Promise of PKK Disarmament
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister, Mehmet Simsek, stated on Tuesday that the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK will bring “massive economic gains” to the region. During a prominent visit to London, he also presented his nation's ambitious strategy for Islamic finance along with a broad macroeconomic reform plan.
Addressing the UK-Türkiye Islamic Finance Forum—organized by the UK Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the Participation Banks Associations of Türkiye—Simsek highlighted Türkiye’s strategic shift toward the West.
He remarked, “We are re-anchoring to the West … and we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close.”
He further added, “... We are pulling out of geopolitical recessions of the last decade,” underlining Türkiye’s efforts to overcome recent geopolitical challenges.
Simsek stressed the ongoing significance of the bilateral relationship with the UK. “When the UK was in the EU, it was one of our greatest support. But even outside of EU, we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close and we work very closely together with United States, European Union and the UK.”
In addition, he underscored Türkiye’s distinct geopolitical position as a facilitator of peace.
“Türkiye is your best partner in terms of mediating conflicts and building peace — whether you talk about Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan, or stabilizing Syria.”
Regarding the dissolution and disarmament of the terrorist PKK, Simsek affirmed that “it's happening” and noted this progress would unleash “massive economic gains” while fostering “a more inclusive and democratic society.”
Addressing the UK-Türkiye Islamic Finance Forum—organized by the UK Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the Participation Banks Associations of Türkiye—Simsek highlighted Türkiye’s strategic shift toward the West.
He remarked, “We are re-anchoring to the West … and we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close.”
He further added, “... We are pulling out of geopolitical recessions of the last decade,” underlining Türkiye’s efforts to overcome recent geopolitical challenges.
Simsek stressed the ongoing significance of the bilateral relationship with the UK. “When the UK was in the EU, it was one of our greatest support. But even outside of EU, we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close and we work very closely together with United States, European Union and the UK.”
In addition, he underscored Türkiye’s distinct geopolitical position as a facilitator of peace.
“Türkiye is your best partner in terms of mediating conflicts and building peace — whether you talk about Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan, or stabilizing Syria.”
Regarding the dissolution and disarmament of the terrorist PKK, Simsek affirmed that “it's happening” and noted this progress would unleash “massive economic gains” while fostering “a more inclusive and democratic society.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment