Hot Weather To Persist Through Saturday Across Most Regions

Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- Relatively hot weather is expected to prevail on Wednesday across most areas, while hotter conditions will affect the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate and northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.According to the Meteorological Department, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Thursday. The weather will remain relatively hot in most regions, and hot in the eastern and southern areas including the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are expected to continue blowing from the northwest at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.On Friday and Saturday, conditions will intensify, with hot weather forecast for most regions and very hot temperatures anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate and northwesterly.Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range between 34 C and 23 C in eastern Amman, and between 32 C and 21 C in the western parts of the capital. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 30 C to 18 C, and in the Sharah highlands from 31 C to 19 C. The Badia regions will see highs of 39 C and lows of 21 C, while the plains will record temperatures between 33 C and 22 C.In the northern Jordan Valley, temperatures are forecast to range from 40 C to 25 C, while the southern Jordan Valley may reach up to 43 C with lows around 27 C. The Dead Sea is expected to see temperatures between 41 C and 26 C, and Aqaba between 42 C and 27 C.