Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For July 9
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9911
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1114
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5728
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
1.0193
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1238
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0808
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2368
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2669
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6243
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0198
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.3096
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0283
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1783
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.1326
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.5078
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2428
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5655
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3273
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0195
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.4977
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.1007
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1683
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0134
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.597
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.469
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3921
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.1666
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.017
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3269
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4533
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3314
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0425
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0407
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1561
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment