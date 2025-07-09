In A Historic First, Women Lead All Key Administrative Posts In Sialkot District

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) For the first time in the country's history, Sialkot district has set a remarkable precedent for gender inclusion in provincial bureaucracy, with a woman serving as deputy commissioner and all four tehsils under the leadership of female assistant commissioners.

This milestone coincides with the tenure of Punjab's first-ever female chief minister, marking a significant breakthrough for women in governance.

Grade-19 officer Saba Asghar Ali officially took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot on April 27, 2025, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the district.

Since her appointment, DC Saba has launched initiatives focused on education, healthcare, environmental protection, and public welfare, receiving strong support from colleagues and the local community alike.

A seasoned officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Saba Asghar Ali has previously served in key administrative and policymaking roles at both provincial and federal levels.

Known for her meticulous approach, strategic planning, and commitment to public interest, she emphasizes transparency and citizen engagement in governance.