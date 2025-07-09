In A Historic First, Women Lead All Key Administrative Posts In Sialkot District
This milestone coincides with the tenure of Punjab's first-ever female chief minister, marking a significant breakthrough for women in governance.
Grade-19 officer Saba Asghar Ali officially took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot on April 27, 2025, becoming the first woman to hold this position in the district.
Also Read: D.I. Khan Woman Files Case Under Ghag Act After Receiving Death Threats Over Marriage
Since her appointment, DC Saba has launched initiatives focused on education, healthcare, environmental protection, and public welfare, receiving strong support from colleagues and the local community alike.
A seasoned officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Saba Asghar Ali has previously served in key administrative and policymaking roles at both provincial and federal levels.
Known for her meticulous approach, strategic planning, and commitment to public interest, she emphasizes transparency and citizen engagement in governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment