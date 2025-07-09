Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku To Host Chess Tournament Among Media Representatives


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A chess tournament will be held among media representatives in honor of Azerbaijan's National Press Day (July 22), and marking its 150th anniversary, Azernews reports.

The event is organized with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The tournament will commence on July 13 at 10:00 at the Republican Chess Center in Baku.

The event will be divided into Groups A and B. Winners and runners-up will be determined after seven rounds.

Each game will have a time limit of 5 minutes per player, with an additional 5 seconds added after each move.

Cash prizes and valuable gifts will be awarded to the top three participants in each group. The winners of first place will receive diplomas.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Chess Federation annually organizes tournaments for journalists. This will be the seventh such tournament.

