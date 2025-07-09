403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) --
1938 -- State of Kuwait Ruler Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed constituent laws of the legislative assembly, with the first article stating the assembly, represented by its elected members, shall hold the authority of drafting laws, and its speaker represented the executive authority in the nation.
1963 -- Kuwaiti Artists' Association was established.
1964 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law on expropriation for public welfare.
1977 -- Kuwait Airways, a boeing-707, was hijacked, with 45 passengers and 10 crewmembers on board. The passengers included Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon, Abdulhameed Al-Buaijan. The hijacker, a Palestinian named "Abu Tha'er," demanded release of 17 of his men detained by pro-Syrian faction 'Palestinian Liberation Army' in Damascus, Syria. The ordeal ended following negotiations.
1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the first ordinary session of the National Council. Abdulaziz Fahad Al-Musaeed was elected as speaker. The session ended after 23 days only because of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the second session of the National Council, 133 days after the liberation of the State of Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion and occupation. He urged the members to make great efforts, promptly take actions and fulfill duties in a short time before parliamentary elections, due in October 1992.
1995 -- Kuwait Government decided to abolish the State Security Court due to lack of justifications that necessitated its establishment.
1997 -- A Kuwait Airways plane landed at Queen Alia Airport near the Jordanian capital, re-launching the Kuwait-Amman flight route, which was suspended following the Iraqi invasion of the State of Kuwait in 1990.
2001 -- Abdulaziz Fahad Al-Mesaeed, one of the Kuwiti citizens who contributed to building Kuwait before the discovery of oil in the country, passed away at 83. Al-Mesaeed was parliament member in 1963, 1967, 1971 and 1975. He was a member of a committee formed to amend the constitution in 1981 and speaker of the National Council in 1990. Al-Mesaeed was also the first owner of a daily newspaper, Al-Rai Al-Aam (Public Opinion).
2003 -- The Kuwaiti ship, 'Harbi,' arrived from the United Arab Emirates. This boom (dhow) had been used for over half a century in trading in the Gulf. Its hull was 55 feet long and seven feet wide, and was built by Kuwaiti ship builders.
2008 -- The Ministry of Health inaugurated Kuwait Cancer Center for radiation at Ibn Sina Hospital, the first of its kind in the GCC.
2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Chinese President witnessed signature of seven MoUs in various fields, including e-trade, defense industries, direct investment, smart cities and telecommunications.
2024 -- Poet Yaaqoub Yusuf Al-Subaie passed away at age of 73. (end)
