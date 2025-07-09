'Some Opinions Are Wrong, Mine Rarely Are': US On India's Stance That Trump Played No Role In Pakistan Truce

The US State Department on Tuesday (local time) criticised India's stance on the US playing no role in the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, describing such claims as potentially misguided. During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce responded to questions about the diverging narratives from Indian and Pakistani officials regarding US involvement in brokering a peace deal after escalated tensions between the two nations following the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack and India's retaliation through 'Operation Sindoor' that targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Bruce offered a nuanced response to the question, emphasising transparency in the modern era and suggesting that the factual record is accessible and subject to public scrutiny.

'Some opinions are wrong, mine rarely are': US Spox says

"So many comments speak for themselves. That's one of the good-news aspects of our modern world is people can see what's really occurring. You're not reliant on a comment to know what has really happened. The world is playing out in front of us in real time on big screens and small screens. Everyone will have an opinion. That's an opinion. Some opinions are wrong. Mine rarely are but other people's opinions can be wrong," she said.

"But that's what we get to do is analyze and judgment, and the fact is that we understand in front of us every day the clarity of what's transpiring in our world," she added.

The Spokesperson further highlighted the involvement of key US figures in the ceasefire negotiations, noting, "Donald Trump is here to help make that easier and to help use this to make things clearer. Secretary Marco Rubio is in the same position. The Vice President of the United States also involved in the negotiations with Pakistan and India."

Trump claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire; India rejects

The US has repeatedly claimed to have brokered a peace deal between India and Pakistan, based on trade deals, during the escalated tensions between the two nations in May. However, India has consistently refuted these claims, stating that the agreement was made after Pakistani military officials contacted India for dialogue.

Earlier on Monday, US President Trump again falsely claimed that he stopped the escalation of the recent India-Pakistan conflict said that the fight would have turned nuclear and that stopping the conflict was essential.

"We stopped a lot of fights; the very, very big one was India and Pakistan. We stopped that over trade. We are dealing with India and Pakistan. We said that we are not going to be dealing with you at all if you are going to fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage...Stopping that was really important," he said during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.