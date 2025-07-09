Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shoe-Free Security: TSA Ends Shoe Removal At U.S. Airports!


2025-07-09 02:02:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The TSA officially scrapped its nearly two‐decade old rule requiring travelers to remove shoes during security checks. Effective July 8, 2025, passengers can now keep footwear on, unless additional screening is needed, thanks to upgraded scanning tech and REAL ID verification.

MENAFN09072025007385015968ID1109777184

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search