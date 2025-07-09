Shoe-Free Security: TSA Ends Shoe Removal At U.S. Airports!

The TSA officially scrapped its nearly two‐decade old rule requiring travelers to remove shoes during security checks. Effective July 8, 2025, passengers can now keep footwear on, unless additional screening is needed, thanks to upgraded scanning tech and REAL ID verification.

