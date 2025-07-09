403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shoe-Free Security: TSA Ends Shoe Removal At U.S. Airports!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
The TSA officially scrapped its nearly two‐decade old rule requiring travelers to remove shoes during security checks. Effective July 8, 2025, passengers can now keep footwear on, unless additional screening is needed, thanks to upgraded scanning tech and REAL ID verification.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment