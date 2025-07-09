47 Years Of Healthy Living With Kuvings

Global Juicer brand Kuvings is celebrating its 47th anniversary in 2025.

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Juicer brand Kuvings is celebrating its 47th anniversary in 2025. Marking nearly five decades of innovation, the company has grown from a small appliance manufacturer founded in 1978 into a trusted brand in over 90 countries, leading the global wellness appliance market.Kuvings is a global brand operated by NUC Electronics Co., Ltd., headquartered in South Korea.With a name that combines“Küche” (German for kitchen),“well-being,” and“living,” the brand has always stayed true to its mission - to make healthy living effortless for everyone.Throughout its journey, Kuvings has introduced a series of innovative technologies such as the Hands-Free Juicer and the Professional Vacuum blender, while earning prestigious international design awards. Its flagship models, like the AUTO10S/AUTO6/AUTO8 and CB1000, have redefined what consumers expect from a modern juicer&blender.Kuvings' dedication to design excellence has been recognized with numerous global design accolades, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award and Spark Design Award. These honors reflect the brand's ability to blend aesthetics, ergonomics, and functionality in every product.Kuvings also strengthens its global presence by participating in major international exhibitions each year, with notable attention received at Ambiente in Germany, one of the world's leading consumer goods exhibitions.Globally, Kuvings continues to expand its footprint with strong performance in major markets. The brand maintains regional offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, and China, while securing a loyal consumer base across Europe, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Poland. In Poland specifically, Kuvings has received the Laur Konsumenta – Golden Consumer Award for 10 consecutive years (2016–2025), solidifying its position as a trusted brand in the wellness space.Kuvings Juicers have also received high praise from leading international media outlets. In the United Kingdom, the brand was named“Best Juicer” by the renowned culinary magazine BBC Good Food, and received a 5-star rating from the interior lifestyle magazine Ideal Home.Additionally, global technology and lifestyle media WIRED awarded Kuvings its coveted“Recommends” label, commending the brand's premium cold press juicing method for delivering exceptional juice quality and preserving nutritional value. Recently, Forbes commended the Kuvings AUTO10S not only as a juicer, but as a symbol of advanced technology supporting a healthy and mindful lifestyle.As the world embraces smarter and more sustainable health solutions, Kuvings remains at the forefront by anticipating consumer needs and setting new standards in home juicing. Its 47-year legacy is not only a testament to the brand's longevity, but also to the trust and loyalty of millions of customers who have made Kuvings a part of their everyday lives.With its continued innovation and global growth, Kuvings is expected to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.

