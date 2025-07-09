403
Sanders, Omar Condemn Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ilhan Omar sharply condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington this week, as Israel's military campaign in Gaza continues to claim lives, with more than 57,500 Palestinians reported dead.
In a video statement shared Tuesday on X, Sanders criticized the warm reception Netanyahu is receiving from U.S. lawmakers, saying: "As President Trump and members of Congress roll out the red carpet for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, let us remember that Netanyahu has been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court for overseeing the systematic killing and starvation of civilians in Gaza. These war crimes continue to this day."
Sanders highlighted the staggering civilian casualties in Gaza—including over 17,000 children—and cited Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid, along with reported attacks on new aid distribution points. He added: "Netanyahu's extremist government is also preventing baby formula from reaching hospitals, meaning mothers who have been starved for months and cannot breastfeed their infants have no alternative to watching their children slowly starve."
He concluded with a scathing indictment of the Israeli leader’s visit: "This is the man that Donald Trump and Congress are welcoming this week, a war criminal who will be remembered as one of the monsters of modern history."
Representative Ilhan Omar echoed the criticism, posting on X: “This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s third visit to DC this year. War criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress. He should be held accountable for his crimes, not platformed. Beyond shameful.”
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed more than 57,500 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children. The unrelenting attacks have decimated the territory’s infrastructure, triggered widespread hunger, and accelerated the spread of disease.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Separately, Israel is currently facing genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its ongoing offensive in the besieged enclave.
