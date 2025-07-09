Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eritrea: Ministry Of Agriculture Distributes Chickens To Farmers

Eritrea: Ministry Of Agriculture Distributes Chickens To Farmers


2025-07-09 01:30:07
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, July 9, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Southern Region has distributed chickens to 353 disadvantaged farmers at fair prices. The beneficiaries, from the administrative areas of Hakir, Kisad-Emba, and Mai-Goduf in Senafe sub-zone, received 25 chickens each. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure access to nutritious food for all, everywhere.

Mr. Bereke Misgina, head of the agriculture office in the sub-zone, indicated that the chicken distribution program will continue in other administrative areas within the sub-zone. He also urged the recipient farmers to ensure proper care of the chickens and to work diligently to expand their poultry activities, thereby improving their livelihoods.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the support and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding poultry farming initiatives. They also pledged to contribute to market stabilization by increasing the availability of poultry products.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN09072025002747001784ID1109777121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search