Eritrea: Ministry Of Agriculture Distributes Chickens To Farmers
The Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Southern Region has distributed chickens to 353 disadvantaged farmers at fair prices. The beneficiaries, from the administrative areas of Hakir, Kisad-Emba, and Mai-Goduf in Senafe sub-zone, received 25 chickens each. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure access to nutritious food for all, everywhere.
Mr. Bereke Misgina, head of the agriculture office in the sub-zone, indicated that the chicken distribution program will continue in other administrative areas within the sub-zone. He also urged the recipient farmers to ensure proper care of the chickens and to work diligently to expand their poultry activities, thereby improving their livelihoods.
The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the support and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding poultry farming initiatives. They also pledged to contribute to market stabilization by increasing the availability of poultry products.
