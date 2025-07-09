China Wins As Trump's 'Tariff Man' Act Trashes Japan's 2025

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - As if Japan's economy weren't having a rotten enough 2025, Donald Trump just upped the pressure exponentially with a 25% tariff.

The same day Tokyo got disastrous news from Washington, data showed that real wages in Japan fell the fastest in 20 months in May. The 2.9% year-on-year drop marks the fifth consecutive month in which wages fell.

This is bad news on a number of levels. Not least of which is that 2025 was supposed to be the year Japan's long-coveted virtuous cycle finally arrived to hasten consumer spending and broader economic growth.

In spring 2024, unions scored the biggest wage increase in 33 years - 5.28%. By year-end, though, the increase failed to materialize. Wages ended 2024 essentially flat. Then came US President Trump's trade war, which is making wage gains even less likely. Might wage cuts now be the question?

The 25% import tax that Trump just slapped on Japan, effective August, will be layered on top of his 25% auto tariff.

“If the high tariffs persist, negative effects on exports and capital investment will be unavoidable,” says Takeshi Yamaguchi, chief Japan economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG.

As much as this is a loss for Japan, the return of“Tariff Man” is a win for China. Japan isn't alone this week. Trump hit close US ally South Korea with a 25% wallop, while his administration shocked Southeast Asia with outsize tariffs. He slapped a 32% tax on Indonesia, 36% on Cambodia, 40% on Laos, 40% on Myanmar.

Trump risks single-handedly assembling a China-Japan-Korea-Southwest Asia bloc, something that Xi Jinping's inner circle could never have done on its own.

Certainly, Trump just gave Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and new Korean President Lee Jae Myung a fresh reason to join forces. And to take seriously signals from Beijing that a three-way free-trade deal could be in the cards.

An immediate loser is the Bank of Japan, which spent the last year working to normalizing interest rates.

“With wage growth stumbling and inflation proving sticky, the BoJ's job will get much harder,” says Stefan Angrick, senior economist at Moody's Analytics. Also, Angrick says,“this casts a long shadow over the upper house election on 20 July,” when Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party had hoped to win back an outright majority in parliament.

Ishiba could always try to rush a US trade deal into existence before August, but likely at great cost for Japan's commercial interests. But as Ishiba said this week about Trump's threats,“we will not easily compromise. That's why it is taking time and why it is tough” to do a deal.