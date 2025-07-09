Victory Square Technologies Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results And Provides Strategic Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. (CSE: VST) (OTC Pink: VSQTF) ("Victory Square" or the "Company"), a venture builder that provides public investors with access to early-stage technology companies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and shared an update on its key business focus areas for the remainder of the year.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights



Adjusted Revenue: $6.528M

GAAP Revenue: $4.540M

Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): $3.036M

Gross Margin: $1.504M Cash & Marketable Securities: $9.698M as of March 31, 2025

Complete financial statements and the Management Discussion & Analysis for Q1 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at .

CEO Perspective on Q1 and Healthcare Focus

"Q1 2025 showed solid progress across our core assets and delivered steady results while we continued to sharpen our focus on sectors where we believe we have an operational advantage," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square. "One of our main priorities this year has been to scale our holdings in the digital health and wellness space, where we see a clear opportunity for growth."

Healthcare: A Large, Fragmented Market

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, annual U.S. healthcare spending exceeds $4.5 trillion and is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2031. "This is one of the largest and most fragmented sectors in the economy," added Tejani. "That complexity creates barriers to entry but also potential for significant value creation when you build the right infrastructure."

A clear example of that strategy in action is Hydreight Technologies, our healthcare portfolio's flagship holding.

Portfolio Highlights

Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS)



Ownership: Victory Square held approximately 58% of Hydreight

Overview: Hydreight provides a compliant platform that enables independent nurses, med-spas, and D2C health brands to deliver services legally in all 50 U.S. states. Its network includes over 3,000 registered nurses and 200+ prescribing physicians. The company was ranked #9 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Canada, #56 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 North America, and was recently included on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 list. Growth Platform: Hydreight's new VSDHOne platform expands its core network by offering clinics and wellness entrepreneurs a turnkey telehealth and e-pharmacy solution, supporting new verticals such as GLP-1 weight loss, hormone optimization, diagnostics, and longevity services.

Insu Therapeutics Inc.



Ownership: Victory Square holds approximately 22.8% of Insu Therapeutics.

Overview: Insu is developing a patent-pending oral insulin tablet intended to provide an alternative to daily injections. Its buccal delivery system is designed to mimic natural insulin absorption through the inner cheek and liver. Early preclinical trials have shown insulin uptake comparable to injections, with improved liver targeting.

Industry Context: More than 500 million people worldwide are living with diabetes today, projected to reach 783 million by 2045 (International Diabetes Federation). The global diabetes therapeutics market is forecast to reach USD $118 billion by 2032 (Market Research Future). Next Steps: Insu is pursuing an FDA 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and aims to begin first-in-human trials in 2026.



Leadership: Insu's research originated from the University of British Columbia (UBC). The company is led by a multidisciplinary team:



Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh, CEO & Co-Inventor, Professor at UBC with over 100 published papers.



Ammad Shorbaji, COO, former senior executive at Sanofi with over 25 years of regulatory and product development experience. Dr. Tom Elliott, Medical Director, practicing Canadian endocrinologist with extensive clinical and academic credentials.

Pawsible Ventures Inc.



Ownership: Victory Square holds approximately 49% of Pawsible Ventures.

Status: In early stages of evaluation, Pawsible Ventures is focused on pet wellness and telehealth opportunities that mirror trends in human healthcare. According to Grand View Research, the global pet care market is expected to reach $368 billion by 2030, with U.S. pet spending exceeding $150 billion in 2024 (APPA). "We believe the pet sector's growth, combined with our experience in digital health, positions us well to identify scalable opportunities here," said Tejani. Leadership: Pawsible Ventures is led by Alex Chieng, an experienced founder who previously built Vetsie, a telemedicine and AI-enabled vet care platform acquired by a U.S.-based veterinary group. He is an early graduate of the Leap Ventures program, backed by Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals, and R/GA Ventures.

Pawsible Ventures aims to bring together the "humanization of pets" with next-generation care - including diagnostics, wearables, virtual vet triage, insurance, and enrichment - and plans to leverage Hydreight's telehealth and compliance infrastructure as its launchpad.

Monetizing Non-Core Assets

Victory Square continues to manage its portfolio actively and seeks to redeploy capital into areas with the strongest growth potential. In Q1 2025, the Company sold certain AI fintech solutions tailored for the health, wellness, and beauty sector to Yocale for approximately $880,000 in equity consideration. This follows the 2024 sale of BlockX to Edge Total Intelligence Inc. for approximately $1.7 million in listed shares. The Company will continue to evaluate similar opportunities as part of its capital allocation strategy.

Upcoming Investor Webinar

Victory Square will host an Investor Webinar on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT to provide an update on the Company, share upcoming catalysts, and address investor questions through a live Q&A.

Registration link:

Outlook for 2025

"As we look ahead to the second half of 2025, our focus remains clear," said Tejani. "We plan to support the continued expansion of Hydreight's national network and new platform services, advance Insu Therapeutics toward its next clinical milestone, and carefully explore early-stage opportunities like Pawsible Ventures. Staying disciplined on monetizing non-core assets ensures we can keep funding what we believe will deliver the strongest shareholder value over time."

Victory Square thanks its shareholders for their continued support and invites investors to access the Q1 2025 filings on SEDAR+.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Shafin Diamond Tejani"

Chairman & CEO, Victory Square Technologies Inc.

