Azerbaijan, Syria, And New Energy Triangle Through Türkiye

Azerbaijan, Syria, And New Energy Triangle Through Türkiye
Historically, Syria expressed interest in Azerbaijani gas, and in 2009, the two countries even signed an agreement for gas exports. However, global and regional developments derailed the project. Today, with Azerbaijan exporting gas via the TAP pipeline, which runs through Türkiye and near Syria, discussions on energy cooperation could be revived, potentially securing affordable energy supplies for Syria while expanding...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment