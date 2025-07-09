US Senate Will Soon Approve Tough Sanctions Against Russia, China, India Graham

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a post on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"President Donald Trump is spot on about the games Putin is playing. The Senate will move soon on a tough sanctions bill – not only against Russia – but also against countries like China and India that buy Russian energy products that finance Putin's war machine," Graham wrote.

He stressed that it was time to change the game "when it comes to Putin and those who support his war machine."

Trump says he is not happy with Putin

On Tuesday, Trump confirmed to reporters that he was reviewing the sanctions bill Graham referred to. According to media reports, Graham is in constant contact with Trump on the matter, and the Senate is awaiting a signal from the White House to bring the legislation to a vote.

The bill, introduced by Graham and already backed by more than 80 co-sponsors in the Senate, proposes a 500% tariff on imports from any country that purchases Russian oil, gas, or uranium.

On Monday, Graham said he expected the Senate to introduce a bipartisan sanctions package against Russia, which would serve as an additional tool for President Trump to contain the Russian war machine.