Woman Injured In Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram .

"A woman born in 1980 was injured in a hostile attack in the Brovary district. She is currently being hospitalized at a local medical facility," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the preliminary diagnosis is a closed chest fracture. The woman is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

"Further details will be provided later," the administration added.

The Ukrainian Air Force earlier reported the movement of Russian drones across various regions. Air raid alerts were issued in many oblasts, including the Kyiv region.