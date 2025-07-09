Woman Injured In Drone Attack On Kyiv Region
"A woman born in 1980 was injured in a hostile attack in the Brovary district. She is currently being hospitalized at a local medical facility," the statement reads.
According to the statement, the preliminary diagnosis is a closed chest fracture. The woman is receiving all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russia ramps up missile and drone attacks in June by 60 %, says CinC Syrskyi
"Further details will be provided later," the administration added.
The Ukrainian Air Force earlier reported the movement of Russian drones across various regions. Air raid alerts were issued in many oblasts, including the Kyiv region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment