Woman Injured In Drone Attack On Kyiv Region


2025-07-09 12:06:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram .

"A woman born in 1980 was injured in a hostile attack in the Brovary district. She is currently being hospitalized at a local medical facility," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the preliminary diagnosis is a closed chest fracture. The woman is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russia ramps up missile and drone attacks in June by 60 %, says CinC Syrskyi

"Further details will be provided later," the administration added.

The Ukrainian Air Force earlier reported the movement of Russian drones across various regions. Air raid alerts were issued in many oblasts, including the Kyiv region.

