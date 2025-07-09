If Only We Could Expect Surprises In Japan's Defense White Paper

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan's 2025 Defense White Paper soon will be approved formally by the Cabinet.

It's not quite fair to say that if you've seen one White Paper you've seen them all, but one can pretty much anticipate what's coming – while hoping for something noteworthy.

The White Papers accurately describe the military/political threats to Japan – and for some years now the White Papers have explicitly declared the People's Republic of China as the main problem.

Also, in the last few years the White Papers have expressed concern over Chinese and Russian military cooperation and activities in the region and around Japan.

Taiwan will get a mention as a potential flash point threatening Japan's and regional security.

But there will be no specific mention of Japanese support to improve Taiwan's defenses.

That's left up to the United States – although Japan's aid to the Philippines (that will be mentioned in the White Paper) is intended to contribute to Taiwan's defense.

When it comes to Taiwan, Tokyo is leaving the hard work up to the Americans. It would be nice if the White Paper said otherwise.

What to do about it?

Although the White Papers competently lay out the threats facing Japan, they come up short on the“what to do about it” front.