Germany Accuses China Of Laser Targeting Its Aircraft Over Red Sea

German media, citing the country's Foreign Ministry, have reported that a German military aircraft was targeted by a laser attack from Chinese forces while conducting a mission over the Red Sea.

According to a report published by Der Spiegel on Tuesday, July 8, the incident occurred while the aircraft was participating in the European Union's“Aspides” mission.

The Aspides operation is aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime traffic and protecting commercial vessels from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels across the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and Gulf of Aden.

Germany's Foreign Ministry confirmed the laser attack and condemned it as“unacceptable.” The ministry also stated that the Chinese ambassador in Berlin has been summoned to explain the incident.

Reports indicate that the aircraft involved was a German Navy reconnaissance plane (Bundeswehr), which was patrolling near an Iranian frigate when the laser targeting occurred.

So far, there have been no reports of damage to the aircraft or any impact on its mission. The incident comes amid growing regional tensions due to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and increased military activity by both Western and Chinese forces.

Der Spiegel also noted that the crew of the Chinese frigate failed to make any emergency radio contact with the German aircraft, violating international protocols, and instead directly used the laser. Germany's Defense Ministry stated the aircraft is undergoing inspection to assess potential damage.

This incident adds a new layer of complexity to already strained international relations in the region, where overlapping military interests and missions are creating a volatile environment.

The German government has called for a transparent investigation and urged all parties operating in the area to adhere to international norms to avoid escalation and ensure the safety of global maritime operations.

