Sangeeta Bijlani Birthday Special: A Look At Her Love Life, Marriage And More

Sangeeta Bijlani turned 65! Born in Mumbai in 1960, she transitioned from modeling to acting. She's known more for her personal life and relationships than her films.

At 65, Sangeeta Bijlani didn't have a long film career or any major hits on her own, though she was part of some successful movies. Her relationships were the talk of the town.

Sangeeta first fell for Salman Khan. They dated for 10 years and were reportedly serious about each other.

Salman's family liked Sangeeta, and they decided to marry. The date was set, invitations printed. But Sangeeta suspected Salman was cheating. She caught him with Somy Ali and called off the wedding.

After Salman, cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin entered Sangeeta's life. They dated and married in 1996. After 14 years, they divorced. Sangeeta has been single since.

Sangeeta won Miss India in 1980. Her Bollywood debut was 'Qatil' in 1988, opposite Aditya Pancholi. In 1989, she appeared in 'Hathyar'. Neither film did well.

The 1989 multi-starrer 'Tridev' made Sangeeta a star. She then acted in 'Gunahon Ka Devta', 'Hatim Tai', 'Jurm', 'Yodha', 'Khoon Ka Karz', 'Izzat', 'Tahqiqaat', 'Game', and others. Her last film was 'Nirbhay' in 1996.

Sangeeta shared the screen with stars like Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Vinod Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, and Aditya Pancholi.