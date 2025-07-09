Amarnath Yatra 2025 Crosses 1.11 Lakh Mark In Six Days

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 9 (IANS) Over 1.11 lakh pilgrims have so far performed the Amarnath Yatra during the last six days as another batch of 7,579 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu on Wednesday.

Officials said that since the Yatra started on July 3, over 1.11 lakh pilgrims had 'darshan' inside the holy cave shrine.

“Another batch of 7579 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys for the Valley today. First escorted convoy of 133 vehicles carrying 3,031 Yatris left at 3.25 a.m. for Baltal base camp while the second escorted convoy of 169 vehicles carrying 4,548 Yatris left at 3.40 a.m. for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the affairs of the annual pilgrimage, said that in addition to the number of Yatris coming to the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu, many Yatris are reporting directly at Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) for on-spot registration to join the Yatra.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, with isolated intense showers/thunderstorms at some places during this period.

Authorities have left no stone unturned in providing a multi-tier cover to this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police. All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

Locals have extended complete cooperation to this year's Amarnath Yatra as they have always done in the past. They were the first to welcome the first batch of Yatris with garlands and placards as the pilgrims crossed the Navyug Tunnel to enter the Valley at Qazigund.

On July 6, locals from Srinagar city travelled 30 km to Nuner village on the Baltal-Srinagar road to serve cold drinks and pure drinking water to Yatris returning after performing the Yatra. The acceptance of the hospitality extended by the locals was as spontaneous and genuine as the response the Yatris showed in accepting the hospitality with gratitude.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine.

Those using the shorter Baltal route trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year because of security reasons.